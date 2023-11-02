A matchup of Sun Belt teams features the Troy Trojans (6-2) taking on the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. South Alabama matchup.

Troy vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • City: Troy, Alabama
  • City: Troy, Alabama
  • Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline South Alabama Moneyline
BetMGM Troy (-6.5) 46.5 - -
FanDuel Troy (-6.5) 45.5 -245 +198

Troy vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

  • Troy has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • The Trojans have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • South Alabama has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Jaguars have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

