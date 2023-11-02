Oddsmakers give the Troy Trojans (6-2) the edge when they host the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Troy is favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is 45.5 for the outing.

Troy ranks 31st in total offense this season (441.6 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 441.6 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored South Alabama ranks 31st in the FBS (33.5 points per game), and it is 40th defensively (21.1 points allowed per contest).

Troy vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Troy vs South Alabama Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -5.5 -105 -115 45.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Troy Recent Performance

The Trojans have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, averaging 485.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-1-worst). They've been more successful on defense, ceding 298.3 total yards per game (31st).

The Trojans' defense has been creating chaos for opposing offenses over the last three games, ranking best by allowing just 5.3 points per game. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 90th in the FBS over that three-game period (29 points per game).

Troy ranks 44th in passing offense (285 passing yards per game) and 49th in passing defense (170 passing yards per game allowed) during its last three games.

With an average of 200.3 rushing yards per game on offense and 128.3 rushing yards surrendered on defense over the last three games, the Trojans rank 51st and 96th, respectively, during that period.

The Trojans have covered the spread in their last three games, and went 3-0 overall.

Troy has not gone over the total in its past three contests.

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Trojans have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.

In Troy's seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

Troy has gone 4-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

Troy has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has compiled 2,157 yards (269.6 ypg) on 149-of-247 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has carried the ball 172 times for a team-high 994 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 140 yards (17.5 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Damien Taylor has carried the ball 45 times for 247 yards (30.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber has hauled in 39 catches for 615 yards (76.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Chris Lewis has caught 18 passes for 414 yards (51.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Deshon Stoudemire has compiled 27 receptions for 381 yards, an average of 47.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Javon Solomon has 5.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 23 tackles.

Jayden McDonald is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 49 tackles, six TFL, and one sack.

Reddy Steward has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 24 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended.

