College football Week 10 action includes seven games with Sun Belt teams. Check out the article below to see up-to-date the top performers and results.

South Alabama vs. Troy

Week 10 Sun Belt Results

Troy 28 South Alabama 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Troy (-5.5)
  • Pregame Total: 44.5

Troy Leaders

  • Passing: Gunnar Watson (19-for-27, 271 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kimani Vidal (24 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Chris Lewis (5 TAR, 4 REC, 120 YDS, 3 TDs)

South Alabama Leaders

  • Passing: Gio Lopez (17-for-27, 155 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: La'Damian Webb (15 ATT, 53 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Caullin Lacy (11 TAR, 9 REC, 89 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

TroySouth Alabama
400Total Yards252
271Passing Yards155
129Rushing Yards97
1Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 10 Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Arkansas State Red Wolves

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Louisiana (-8.5)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Old Dominion Monarchs

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-1)

No. 23 James Madison Dukes at Georgia State Panthers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Center Parc Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: James Madison (-5.5)

UL Monroe Warhawks at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Southern Miss (-3)

Georgia Southern Eagles at Texas State Bobcats

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Georgia Southern (-2)

Marshall Thundering Herd at Appalachian State Mountaineers

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Appalachian State (-3.5)

