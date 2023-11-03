Alabama Christian Academy will host Bayside Academy on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bayside Academy vs. Alabama Chr. Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Dothan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Dothan, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at Pike Road High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Pike Road, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Pisgah, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School at Saint James School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Percy Julian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Baldwin County Games This Week

Foley High School at Jackson-Olin High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Briarwood Christian School at Fairhope High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Fairhope, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin County High School at Robertsdale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Robertsdale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Daphne High School at Hillcrest-Evergreen High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Evergreen, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.