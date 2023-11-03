South Lamar High School will host Brilliant High School in 1A play on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Brilliant vs. South Lamar Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Millport, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games This Week

Pickens County High School at Marion County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Guin, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Winfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Winfield, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Fayette County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Fayette, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

