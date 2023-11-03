On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Prattville High School will host Central-Phenix City High School in a matchup between 7A teams.

Central-Phenix vs. Prattville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Prattville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Autauga County Games This Week

Prattville Christian Academy at Monroe County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Monroeville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Russell County Games This Week

