Clarke Prep School plays at Edgewood Academy on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Clarke Prep vs. Edgewood Aca. Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Elmore, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Elmore County Games This Week

Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Millbrook, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School of Clay County at Wetumpka High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Wetumpka, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jemison High School at Elmore County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Eclectic, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Marbury High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Deatsville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Clarke County Games This Week

Jackson High School at Davidson High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarke County High School at Thomasville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Thomasville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

