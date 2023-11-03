Clarke Prep School plays at Edgewood Academy on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clarke Prep vs. Edgewood Aca. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Elmore, AL

Elmore, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Elmore County Games This Week

Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School of Clay County at Wetumpka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Wetumpka, AL

Wetumpka, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jemison High School at Elmore County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Marbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Clarke County Games This Week

Jackson High School at Davidson High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2

6:45 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarke County High School at Thomasville High School