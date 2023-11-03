On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Wellborn High School will host Cleburne County High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cleburne County vs. Wellborn Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Weaver High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3

5:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Donoho School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook Christian School at White Plains High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cleburne County Games This Week

Randolph County High School at Ranburne High School