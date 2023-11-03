High school football competition in Conecuh County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Conecuh County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Daphne High School at Hillcrest-Evergreen High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Evergreen, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.