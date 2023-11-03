On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Carver-Birmingham High School will host Cordova High School in a matchup between 5A teams.

Cordova vs. Carver-B'ham Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

TBD at Leeds High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Leeds, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Helena High School at Vestavia Hills High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Woodlawn High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Hueytown High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Hueytown, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pelham High School at Spain Park High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Hoover, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Mountain Brook High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Mountain Brook, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Millbrook, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian School at Spain Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Hoover, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Homewood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Homewood, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Fultondale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Foley High School at Jackson-Olin High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Briarwood Christian School at Fairhope High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Fairhope, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Carbon Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Carbon Hill, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games This Week

Corner High School at Hayden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Hayden, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Saint Clair County High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: ODENVILLE, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Meek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Arley, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

