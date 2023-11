On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Carver-Birmingham High School will host Cordova High School in a matchup between 5A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cordova vs. Carver-B'ham Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

TBD at Leeds High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Helena High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pelham High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2

6:45 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Foley High School at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Briarwood Christian School at Fairhope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Carbon Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games This Week

Jasper High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Corner High School at Hayden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hayden, AL

Hayden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Saint Clair County High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3

6:45 PM CT on November 3 Location: ODENVILLE, AL

ODENVILLE, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Carbon Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Meek High School