On Friday, November 3, beginning at 6:45 PM CT, Saint Clair County High School will face Dora High School in ODENVILLE, AL.

Dora vs. St. Clair Co. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 6:45 PM CT

6:45 PM CT Location: ODENVILLE, AL

ODENVILLE, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Saint Clair County Games This Week

Munford High School at Ashville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Victory Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pell City High School at Springville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Springville, AL

Springville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games This Week

Jasper High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Corner High School at Hayden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hayden, AL

Hayden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Carbon Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Meek High School