R.C. Hatch High School will host Francis Marion High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Francis Marion vs. R.C. Hatch Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Uniontown, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

