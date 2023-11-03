Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Francis Marion High School vs. R.C. Hatch High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
R.C. Hatch High School will host Francis Marion High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.
Francis Marion vs. R.C. Hatch Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Uniontown, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
