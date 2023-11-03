Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Player Preview vs. the Knicks - November 3
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
We're going to break down Antetokounmpo's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
- Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-102)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-125)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-115)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (+124)
Looking to bet on one or more of Antetokounmpo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Giving up 113.1 points per contest last year made the Knicks the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.
- In terms of rebounds, the Knicks were seventh in the league last year, allowing 42 per game.
- In terms of assists, the Knicks were ranked 13th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.1 per game.
- In terms of three-point defense, the Knicks were ranked 25th in the NBA last year, allowing 13 makes per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/9/2023
|36
|22
|10
|5
|1
|2
|0
|11/30/2022
|37
|37
|13
|7
|2
|1
|0
|10/28/2022
|39
|30
|14
|9
|1
|1
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.