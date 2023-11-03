On Friday, November 3, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT, East Lawrence High School will face Hanceville High School in Trinity, AL.

Hanceville vs. East Lawrence Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Scottsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston County High School at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brewer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Somerville, AL

Somerville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cullman County Games This Week

Randolph School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Pond High School at Vinemont High School