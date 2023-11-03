Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Hartselle High School vs. Bob Jones High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 3 at 6:30 PM CT, Bob Jones High School will host Hartselle High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hartselle vs. Bob Jones Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games This Week
Plainview High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Huntsville , AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grissom High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: New Market, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muscle Shoals High School at Sparkman High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Harvest, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Morgan County Games This Week
Decatur High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Haleyville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston County High School at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Falkville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanceville High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Trinity, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Somerville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
