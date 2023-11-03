How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In the only matchup on the LaLiga slate today, Atletico Madrid and UD Las Palmas square off at Gran Canaria.
Here you can find information on how to watch all of today's LaLiga action.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch UD Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid journeys to match up with UD Las Palmas at Gran Canaria.
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-160)
- Underdog: UD Las Palmas (+425)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
