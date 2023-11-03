Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Lee County, Alabama this week? We have what you need below.
Lee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Auburn High School at Smiths Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
