Hubbertville School will host Lynn High School in 1A play on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lynn vs. Hubbertville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Fayette, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fayette County Games This Week

Hamilton High School at Fayette County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Fayette, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Winston County Games This Week

Shoals Christian School at Addison High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Addison, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Addison High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Addison, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Haleyville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston County High School at Falkville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Falkville, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Meek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Arley, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.