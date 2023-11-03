Hubbertville School will host Lynn High School in 1A play on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Lynn vs. Hubbertville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fayette County Games This Week

Hamilton High School at Fayette County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Winston County Games This Week

Shoals Christian School at Addison High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Addison, AL

Addison, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston County High School at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Meek High School