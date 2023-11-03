Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Madison Academy vs. Westminster Christian Academy Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, November 3, Westminster Christian Academy will host Madison Academy, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison Academy vs. Westminster Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games This Week
Plainview High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Huntsville , AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grissom High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: New Market, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muscle Shoals High School at Sparkman High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Harvest, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
