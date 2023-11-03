On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, New Brockton High School will host Northside Methodist Academy in a clash between 3A teams.

NMA vs. New Brockton Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: New Brockton, AL

New Brockton, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games This Week

McKenzie High School at Elba High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Elba, AL

Elba, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at Kinston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Kinston, AL

Kinston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Percy Julian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games This Week

Providence Christian School at Straughn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

G.W. Long High School at Rehobeth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Rehobeth, AL

Rehobeth, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Dothan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashford High School at Opp High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Opp, AL

Opp, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

