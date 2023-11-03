Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Oak Grove High School vs. Carbon Hill High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Oak Grove High School is away from home versus Carbon Hill High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oak Grove vs. Carbon Hill Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Walker County Games This Week
Jasper High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Homewood, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corner High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hayden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dora High School at Saint Clair County High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3
- Location: ODENVILLE, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakman High School at Meek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Arley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
TBD at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Leeds, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Helena High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pelham High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foley High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briarwood Christian School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
