Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Perry County, Alabama this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Perry County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Francis Marion High School at R.C. Hatch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Uniontown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
