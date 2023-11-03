We have an intriguing high school matchup in Red Level, AL on Friday, November 3 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Red Level High School hosting Samson High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Samson vs. Red Level Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Red Level, AL

Red Level, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Covington County Games This Week

Providence Christian School at Straughn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Home School at Georgiana School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Georgiana, AL

Georgiana, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashford High School at Opp High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Opp, AL

Opp, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Geneva County Games This Week

Geneva County High School at Slocomb High School