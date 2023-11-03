Saraland High School travels to face McGill-Toolen Catholic High School on Friday, November 3 at 6:30 PM CT, in 6A action.

Saraland vs. McGill-Toolen Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

Jackson High School at Davidson High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2

6:45 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Luke's Episcopal School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Satsuma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Satsuma, AL

Satsuma, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Alma Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Irvington, AL

Irvington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

