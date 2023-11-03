There is a clash between 1A teams in Addison, AL on Friday, November 3 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Addison High School hosting Shoals Christian School.

Shoals Chr. vs. Addison Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Addison, AL

Addison, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Winston County Games This Week

West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston County High School at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lynn High School at Hubbertville School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Meek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Arley, AL

Arley, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Lauderdale County High School at Brooks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Killen, AL

Killen, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Mars Hill Bible School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Lexington, AL

Lexington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vina High School at Waterloo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Waterloo, AL

Waterloo, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at Lawrence County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Moulton, AL

Moulton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School