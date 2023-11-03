There is a clash between 1A teams in Addison, AL on Friday, November 3 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Addison High School hosting Shoals Christian School.

Shoals Chr. vs. Addison Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Addison, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Winston County Games This Week

West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Haleyville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston County High School at Falkville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Falkville, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lynn High School at Hubbertville School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Fayette, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Meek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Arley, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Lauderdale County High School at Brooks High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Killen, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Mars Hill Bible School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Lexington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Lexington, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vina High School at Waterloo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Waterloo, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at Lawrence County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Moulton, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cottondale, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

