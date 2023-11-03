Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Shoals Christian School vs. Addison High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
There is a clash between 1A teams in Addison, AL on Friday, November 3 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Addison High School hosting Shoals Christian School.
Shoals Chr. vs. Addison Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Addison, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Winston County Games This Week
West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Haleyville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston County High School at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Falkville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lynn High School at Hubbertville School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakman High School at Meek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Arley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games This Week
Lauderdale County High School at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Killen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lexington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vina High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Moulton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
