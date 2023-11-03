Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the South Choctaw Academy vs. Southern Academy Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We have an intriguing high school matchup -- Southern Academy vs. South Choctaw Academy -- in Greensboro, AL on Friday, November 3, starting at 7:00 PM CT.
South Choctaw vs. Southern Aca. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Greensboro, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hale County Games This Week
Hale County High School at Gordo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Gordo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Choctaw County Games This Week
Choctaw County High School at University Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Livingston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
