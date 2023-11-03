Susan Moore High School is on the road against Cleveland High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 3.

Susan Moore vs. Cleveland Game Information

7:00 PM CT Location: Cleveland, AL

Cleveland, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Corner High School at Hayden High School

Hayden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at Appalachian High School