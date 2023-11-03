Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Paul W. Bryant High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Northport, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Irvington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tuscaloosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.