There is an exciting high school matchup -- Glencoe High School vs. West End High School -- in Glencoe, AL on Friday, November 3, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

West End vs. Glencoe Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Glencoe, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Sardis High School at Hokes Bluff High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Hokes Bluff, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Gaston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Victory Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Pell City, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Etowah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Attalla, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook Christian School at White Plains High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.