There is an exciting high school matchup -- Glencoe High School vs. West End High School -- in Glencoe, AL on Friday, November 3, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

West End vs. Glencoe Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Sardis High School at Hokes Bluff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Hokes Bluff, AL

Hokes Bluff, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Victory Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook Christian School at White Plains High School