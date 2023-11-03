White Plains High School will host Westbrook Christian School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Westbrook vs. White Plains Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Weaver High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3

5:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Donoho School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne County High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Sardis High School at Hokes Bluff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Hokes Bluff, AL

Hokes Bluff, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Victory Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Etowah High School