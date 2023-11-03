Lawrence County High School will host Wilson High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Wilson High vs. Lawrence County Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Moulton, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lawrence County Games This Week

Geraldine High School at Hatton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Town Creek, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Lauderdale County High School at Brooks High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Killen, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Addison High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Addison, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Mars Hill Bible School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Lexington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Lexington, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vina High School at Waterloo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Waterloo, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cottondale, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

