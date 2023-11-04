Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 4, when the Alabama State Hornets and Grambling Tigers match up at 5:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Hornets. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Alabama State vs. Grambling Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-11.1) 46.8 Alabama State 29, Grambling 18

Week 10 SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets went 6-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, just one Hornets game hit the over.

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers covered five times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

A total of four of Tigers games last year went over the point total.

Hornets vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 19.3 18.0 17.5 17.0 17.0 21.0 Grambling 30.6 32.0 36.3 26.0 17.0 48.5

