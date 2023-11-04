SEC foes match up when the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) and the No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama ranks 51st in points scored this year (30.6 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 16.5 points allowed per game. LSU's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks best in the FBS with 47.4 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 26.5 points per game, which ranks 76th.

Alabama vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Alabama vs. LSU Key Statistics

Alabama LSU 366.6 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 553 (1st) 306.4 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395 (79th) 147.1 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.9 (13th) 219.5 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.1 (3rd) 8 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (4th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (72nd)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 1,617 yards (202.1 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 142 rushing yards on 77 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 122 times for 569 yards (71.1 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Roydell Williams has carried the ball 67 times for 339 yards (42.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's 508 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has totaled 23 catches and five touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has put together a 360-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 40 targets.

Amari Niblack has compiled 12 grabs for 218 yards, an average of 27.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,574 yards on 163-of-223 passing with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 521 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has run for 611 yards on 105 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Malik Nabers' 981 receiving yards (122.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 56 receptions on 81 targets with nine touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has 42 receptions (on 52 targets) for a total of 732 yards (91.5 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns this year.

Kyren Lacy has racked up 309 reciving yards (38.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

