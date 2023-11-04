For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Alexander Carrier a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

Carrier has picked up one assist on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

