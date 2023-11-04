The Auburn Tigers (4-4) will face off against a fellow SEC opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM Auburn (-12.5) 49.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Auburn (-12.5) 49.5 -530 +390 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

  • Auburn is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 12.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Vanderbilt has covered just once in nine games with a spread this year.
  • The Commodores have covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.