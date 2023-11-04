AAC foes will do battle when the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) face the UAB Blazers (2-6) at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Florida Atlantic vs. UAB? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Florida Atlantic vs. UAB?

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Protective Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Florida Atlantic 31, UAB 28
  • Florida Atlantic has won two of the three games it was favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
  • The Owls have a record of 1-0 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (66.7%).
  • This season, UAB has been the underdog six times and won one of those games.
  • This season, the Blazers have won one of their six games when they're the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
  • The Owls have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (-1)
  • In seven Florida Atlantic games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Owls have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • In eight games played UAB has recorded four wins against the spread.
  • The Blazers are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Florida Atlantic vs. UAB matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (59.5)
  • Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 59.5 points just twice this season.
  • There have been six UAB games that have finished with a combined score higher than 59.5 points this season.
  • Florida Atlantic averages 25.9 points per game against UAB's 29, totaling 4.6 points under the game's point total of 59.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Florida Atlantic

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.1 58.5 50.8
Implied Total AVG 31.3 31 31.5
ATS Record 3-3-1 0-2-1 3-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-4-0 0-3-0 3-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

UAB

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 60.3 59.3 61.3
Implied Total AVG 37.6 34.5 40.8
ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.