The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6) meet the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-2) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

South Carolina sports the 80th-ranked scoring offense this season (25.4 points per game), and has been less effective on defense, ranking 25th-worst with 31.5 points allowed per game. Jacksonville State's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 22nd-best in the FBS with 18.8 points surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is compiling 28.6 points per game, which ranks 65th.

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Jacksonville State South Carolina 376.9 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.5 (89th) 347.4 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435 (112th) 217.2 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 86.1 (128th) 159.7 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.4 (26th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 18 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (113th)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has thrown for 744 yards on 62-of-124 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 460 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has run the ball 113 times for 615 yards, with four touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr.'s 352 receiving yards (39.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 catches on 42 targets with two touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has put together a 221-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 20 passes on 30 targets.

Sean Brown has racked up 180 reciving yards (20 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has recorded 2,117 yards (264.6 ypg) on 185-of-266 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Mario Anderson, has carried the ball 92 times for 468 yards (58.5 per game), scoring two times.

Dakereon Joyner has been handed the ball 46 times this year and racked up 112 yards (14 per game) with five touchdowns.

Xavier Legette has hauled in 41 receptions for 756 yards (94.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Trey Knox has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 277 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

O'Mega Blake's 15 receptions have turned into 204 yards and one touchdown.

