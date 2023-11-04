The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Luke Evangelista light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Evangelista scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Evangelista has picked up three assists on the power play.

Evangelista's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

