According to our computer projection model, the Central Arkansas Bears will take down the North Alabama Lions when the two teams come together at Braly Municipal Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which kicks off at 5:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Central Arkansas (-11.6) 58.9 Central Arkansas 35, North Alabama 24

Week 10 UAC Predictions

North Alabama Betting Info (2022)

The Lions went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of seven of Lions games last season went over the point total.

Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)

The Bears compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last season.

Last year, six Bears games went over the point total.

Lions vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Alabama 25.0 31.2 28.8 31.5 25.8 34.5 Central Arkansas 35.0 25.1 41.4 19.6 24.3 34.3

