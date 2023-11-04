Predators vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - November 4
As they prepare for a Saturday, November 4 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (2-6-1) at Rogers Place, which begins at 3:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (4-6) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Mattias Janmark
|C
|Questionable
|Shoulder
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Arena: Rogers Place
Predators Season Insights
- With 27 goals (2.7 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.
- Nashville has allowed 30 total goals this season (three per game), ranking 15th in the NHL.
- They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.
Oilers Season Insights
- The Oilers' 25 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the league.
- Its -11 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
Predators vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-185)
|Predators (+150)
|6.5
