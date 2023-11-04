As they prepare for a Saturday, November 4 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (2-6-1) at Rogers Place, which begins at 3:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (4-6) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body Cody Glass C Out Lower Body

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Fanti G Out Hip Mattias Janmark C Questionable Shoulder

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta Arena: Rogers Place

Predators Season Insights

With 27 goals (2.7 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.

Nashville has allowed 30 total goals this season (three per game), ranking 15th in the NHL.

They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

Oilers Season Insights

The Oilers' 25 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the league.

Its -11 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Predators vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-185) Predators (+150) 6.5

