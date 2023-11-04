Oddsmakers have listed player props for Leon Draisaitl, Filip Forsberg and others when the Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Forsberg's one goal and eight assists in 10 games for Nashville add up to nine total points on the season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 0 2 2 3 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 0 0 0 5

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Roman Josi is one of the impact players on offense for Nashville with seven total points (0.7 per game), with two goals and five assists in 10 games.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 2 1 0 1 4 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 1 1 2 5 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 0 1 1 3

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Ryan O'Reilly has earned four goals on the season, chipping in three assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 2 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 2 0 2 2 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Draisaitl is Edmonton's top contributor with 13 points. He has four goals and nine assists this season.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Oct. 29 0 2 2 3 vs. Rangers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 at Wild Oct. 24 0 2 2 2 vs. Jets Oct. 21 0 2 2 2

Evan Bouchard Props

Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Evan Bouchard has picked up nine points (1.0 per game), scoring three goals and adding six assists.

Bouchard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Flames Oct. 29 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 at Wild Oct. 24 1 2 3 3 vs. Jets Oct. 21 1 0 1 7

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.