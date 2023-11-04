Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Oilers on November 4, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Leon Draisaitl, Filip Forsberg and others when the Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Predators vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Forsberg's one goal and eight assists in 10 games for Nashville add up to nine total points on the season.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|5
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Roman Josi is one of the impact players on offense for Nashville with seven total points (0.7 per game), with two goals and five assists in 10 games.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Ryan O'Reilly has earned four goals on the season, chipping in three assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
Draisaitl is Edmonton's top contributor with 13 points. He has four goals and nine assists this season.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|2
Evan Bouchard Props
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Evan Bouchard has picked up nine points (1.0 per game), scoring three goals and adding six assists.
Bouchard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|7
