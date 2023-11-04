Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Young produced 23 points, 10 assists and two steals in a 130-121 win against the Wizards.

If you'd like to place a bet on Young's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-111)

Over 24.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-143)

Over 2.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-115)

Over 9.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the league last season, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

The Pelicans were the fifth-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 41.8 boards per game.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 24.9.

Defensively, the Pelicans gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, 12th in the NBA.

Trae Young vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 36 16 3 16 2 0 1 11/5/2022 42 34 1 10 2 1 2

