The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) meet a fellow AAC opponent when they visit the UAB Blazers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Protective Stadium.

On offense, Florida Atlantic ranks 77th in the FBS with 25.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 55th in points allowed (389.8 points allowed per contest). UAB's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, surrendering 418.9 total yards per game, which ranks 21st-worst. On offense, it ranks 38th with 430.5 total yards per contest.

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

UAB Florida Atlantic 430.5 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.0 (102nd) 418.9 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.8 (73rd) 151.6 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.5 (103rd) 278.9 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.5 (69th) 16 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (98th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno leads UAB with 1,905 yards on 189-of-254 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 135 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has been handed the ball 83 times for a team-high 410 yards (51.3 per game) with nine touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 26 receptions this season are good for 271 yards.

Isaiah Jacobs has taken 55 carries and totaled 249 yards with three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer's 430 receiving yards (53.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions on 40 targets with four touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has collected 354 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 38 receptions.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has 1,262 yards passing for Florida Atlantic, completing 64.6% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has 539 rushing yards on 111 carries with five touchdowns. He's also added 20 catches for 175 yards (21.9 per game).

Kobe Lewis has been handed the ball 45 times this year and racked up 224 yards (28.0 per game) with one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester has hauled in 76 catches for 785 yards (98.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Tony Johnson has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 276 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Je'Quan Burton's 15 catches have yielded 193 yards and two touchdowns.

