UAB vs. Florida Atlantic: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UAB Blazers (2-6) and Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) battle at Protective Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023. No line is available from sportsbooks. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAB vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAB Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|-
|60.5
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|UAB (-1.5)
|60.5
|-118
|-102
UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- UAB is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 3-3-1 record against the spread this year.
