With the Atlanta Falcons playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Bijan Robinson a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has churned out a team-best 466 rushing yards (58.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Robinson has also caught 26 passes for 189 yards (23.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Robinson has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

He has made two touchdown catches this year in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

Bijan Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 10 56 0 6 27 1 Week 2 Packers 19 124 0 4 48 0 Week 3 @Lions 10 33 0 4 27 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 14 105 0 5 32 0 Week 5 Texans 14 46 0 2 12 1 Week 6 Commanders 13 37 0 5 43 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Titans 11 62 1 0 0 0

