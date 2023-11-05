Werder Bremen and VfL Wolfsburg square off for one of two matchups on the Bundesliga slate today.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding today's Bundesliga action here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen is on the road to face VfL Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: VfL Wolfsburg (-155)

VfL Wolfsburg (-155) Underdog: Werder Bremen (+330)

Werder Bremen (+330) Draw: (+320)

(+320) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart is on the road to match up with 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim an der Brenz.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (-160)

VfB Stuttgart (-160) Underdog: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+340)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+340) Draw: (+330)

(+330) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.