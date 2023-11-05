Desmond Ridder was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Atlanta Falcons match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. All of Ridder's stats can be found below.

Ridder's season stats include 1,701 passing yards (212.6 per game). He is 157-for-240 (65.4%), with six TD passes and six interceptions, and has 29 carries for 139 yards three touchdowns.

Desmond Ridder Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

Week 9 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Ridder 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 157 240 65.4% 1,701 6 6 7.1 29 139 3

Ridder Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 18 115 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Packers 19 32 237 1 1 10 39 1 Week 3 @Lions 21 38 201 0 0 2 3 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 19 31 191 1 2 1 6 0 Week 5 Texans 28 37 329 1 0 4 10 1 Week 6 Commanders 28 47 307 2 3 2 18 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 19 25 250 0 0 6 38 1 Week 8 @Titans 8 12 71 0 0 3 26 0

