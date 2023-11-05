Will Desmond Ridder Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Desmond Ridder was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Atlanta Falcons match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. All of Ridder's stats can be found below.
Ridder's season stats include 1,701 passing yards (212.6 per game). He is 157-for-240 (65.4%), with six TD passes and six interceptions, and has 29 carries for 139 yards three touchdowns.
Desmond Ridder Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
Week 9 Injury Reports
Falcons vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Ridder 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|157
|240
|65.4%
|1,701
|6
|6
|7.1
|29
|139
|3
Ridder Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|15
|18
|115
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|19
|32
|237
|1
|1
|10
|39
|1
|Week 3
|@Lions
|21
|38
|201
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|19
|31
|191
|1
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|28
|37
|329
|1
|0
|4
|10
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|28
|47
|307
|2
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|19
|25
|250
|0
|0
|6
|38
|1
|Week 8
|@Titans
|8
|12
|71
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0
