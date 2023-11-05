Drake London did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 9 contest against the Minnesota Vikings begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find London's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, London has been targeted 57 times, with season stats of 438 yards on 37 receptions (11.8 per catch) and two TDs.

Drake London Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Falcons.

Falcons vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

London 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 57 37 438 99 2 11.8

London Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1 Week 3 @Lions 6 2 31 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 3 28 1 Week 5 Texans 9 6 78 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 9 125 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 7 6 54 0 Week 8 @Titans 7 5 55 0

