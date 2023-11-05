The Minnesota Vikings (4-4) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 38 in the contest.

Falcons vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Falcons have led after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.4 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Vikings have suited up for eight games this season, and they have had the lead after the first quarter four times and have trailed four times.

2nd Quarter

In eight games this season, the Falcons have won the second quarter one time, lost five times, and tied two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.6 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time in eight games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Falcons have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 2.8 points in the third quarter (26th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In eight games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 3.8 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

Falcons vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In eight games this year, the Falcons have been losing after the first half six times and have been knotted up two times.

In 2023, the Vikings have been leading after the first half in four games, have been losing after the first half in two games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

The Falcons have won the second half in six games this season (4-2 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in two games (0-2).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.1 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing eight points on average in the second half.

This year, the Vikings have won the second half in one game, lost the second half in four games, and been knotted up in the second half in three games.

