The Minnesota Vikings (4-4) will aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Falcons and the Vikings.

Falcons vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 3.5 37.5 -190 +155

Falcons vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta's outings this year have an average point total of 40.9, 3.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-6-0).

The Falcons are 3-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have played four games this season that have had more than 37.5 combined points scored.

Minnesota's outings this season have a 46.8-point average over/under, 9.3 more points than this game's total.

The Vikings have compiled a 4-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Vikings have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.

This season, Minnesota has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Falcons vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 17.3 24 20.1 16 40.9 4 8 Vikings 21.9 11 20.3 17 46.8 4 8

Falcons vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends

Falcons

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three contests.

Atlanta has hit the over once in its past three contests.

The Falcons have been outscored by 23 points this season (2.8 per game), while the Vikings have put up only 13 more points than their opponents (1.6 per game).

Vikings

Minnesota has covered the spread in its last three games, and went 1-2 overall.

The Vikings have not gone over the total in their past three contests.

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.9 41.3 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 22 21.8 ATS Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.8 48.5 45.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 25.8 24.5 ATS Record 4-3-1 1-3-0 3-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-7-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 0-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

